Rene Catalan vows to learn from mistakes after string of setbacks for his MMA stable

RENE Catalan is eager to get back from a string of setbacks for Catalan Fighting System, saying he and his wards need to learn from mistakes.

“We’re much more eager to train harder. We’ve seen what we need to work on and hopefully this March, we can get back on our feet,” Catalan said.

The losses started late last year when Catalan dropped a first-round KO loss to Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane, while his once promising young star Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres had no answer to the wrestling skills of Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat in their encounter.

His brother Robin then lost to Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada in One:Unbreakable III.

Rene talked about lack of determination and some physical and tactical issues.

“Jomary really needs to be more determined, that’s all I can say. Robin, on the other hand, came in with an ailing hip, and I think that’s the reason why he had a hard time moving properly against Sawada,” Catalan admitted.

“As for me, I made a mistake of totally focusing on my opponent’s wrestling. I still believe that’s the best preparation I’ve had, but then again I shouldn’t have focused purely on Bokang’s wrestling,” said the 42-year-old Rene, an Asian Games gold medalist.

“We’re all hungry and wiser now,” Catalan said.

“We have to add more explosiveness to our game, and we have to eliminate every hurdle in front of us to return to winning ways and a possible shot at a World Title.”