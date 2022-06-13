Lito Adiwang not rushing his return after ACL surgery

LITO Adiwang is focusing on his comeback as he faces a year of recovery from ACL surgery.

"I'm recovering. I’m doing it slowly but surely, so when we return, we won’t face any complications,” he said. "That’s what I see here – the importance of taking care of my body."

Adiwang went under the knife three weeks ago after tearing his ACL in his loss to Jeremy Miado at One X in March.

"I’m going through therapy. I’m going through several programs now," said the 29-year-old.

"The first week, I was just stretching it, just so it remains mobile. The second week, I started to put weight on it. And this week, thankfully, I am getting to do squats and [use the] stationary bike."

It's a tough blow for Thunder Kid who is considered as one of the promotion's rising stars.

He hopes the tough setback will lead to a major comeback.

"On a positive note, the doctor said it still depends on how my body will heal. There’s a chance that I can recover faster," he said.

"I’ll be back and I’ll make sure to do my part as an athlete and recover."

