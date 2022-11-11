How working with young aspirants reignited fire in Geje Eustaquio

BAGUIO -- Geje Eustaquio feels revitalized heading into his next match after coaching young lions at ONE Warrior Series Philippines.

Geje Eustaquio on working with aspirants

"Yung ONE Warrior Series, ang laking factor din sa performance ko ngayon," he said.

"Yung mga atleta natin, yung susunod na generation who will represent the country sa world stage."

Eustaquio worked hand-in-hand with his fighters under Team Gravity and this experience has really added a skip in his step in the leadup to his match against Chinese foe Hu Yong at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks this Dec. 3.

For the 33-year-old, working with these aspiring fighters brought him back to a decade back where he was still a young and spunky fighter from Team Lakay, saying, "Nakikita ko yung sarili ko sa kanila 10 years ago. Yung fire sa mga heart nila, sa motivation nila, honestly nadadagdagan sa akin. Na-revitalize talaga ako."

"Nagre-reflect ako na kung gusto kong maging world champion one more time, I should get back to that Geje na very hungry, down to earth, and willing to learn. Yun ang big lesson na nakuha ko sa ONE Warrior Series."

This will be Eustaquio's first taste of action in a year after last beating Song Min Jong in November last year.

And to make his comeback in front of the home crowd at Mall of Asia Arena is just the cherry on top of the sundae.

"I'm actually very excited cause I really miss the energy, the fun, the excitement, yung feeling ng competition," he said. "It's been a long time. I'm very happy that they brought out the card and I'll be competing in front of my fellow countrymen."