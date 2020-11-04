Pinoy karateka Ramon Gonzales makes ONE comeback in Singapore card

FILIPINO karateka Ramon “The Bicolano” Gonzales makes his return to the ONE Championship Circle at ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX II, a previously recorded event from Singapore that airs this Friday, 6 November.

Gonzales will attempt to overcome Eko Roni Saputra and get back to his winning ways.

The three-time Philippine Kyokushin Karate Champion went on a hot run in 2019, scoring a hattrick of submission wins that got him noticed by the best athletes in the flyweight division.

In November 2019, however, he was sent crashing to the canvas with a unanimous decision loss to “The Wolf of the Grasslands” Hexigetu at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS, spoiling his ascent through the loaded weight class.

Gonzales will now look to spoil Saputra’s attempt to climb to the pinnacle of the division.

Like Gonzales, the Evolve MMA standout has three consecutive finishes in which he showcased his top-notch wrestling.

But given the Filipino’s ability to light people up on the feet and handle himself once the match hits the floor, Gonzales may be the most dangerous opponent Saputra has ever faced.

In the main event, Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov defends his ONE Welterweight World Title for the first time when he battles dangerous American James Nakashima.

Early last year, Abbasov quietly strung together consecutive wins, including a second-round TKO win over Japanese star Yushin “Thunder” Okami to earn a shot at Zebastian "The Bandit" Kadestam, whom he outpointed to win the strap.

Nakashima, on the other hand, has dominated every opponent thrown at him in the ONE Circle, overwhelming the likes of Okami, Luis Santos, and Raimond Magomedaliev to get the well-deserved shot at the World Title.

Filipinos will also see familiar faces in the co-main event as #3-ranked lightweight Pieter “The Archangel” Buist battles #4-ranked lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin in a bout that will determine the next challenger to ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee.

Catch the previously recorded ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX II this Friday, 6 November, on One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT).

One Sports will air the event on a same-day delay at 9 p.m. PHT while TV5 will air the event on a next-day delay at 11 p.m. PHT on Saturday, 7 November.

The event will also be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App, and the first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

