Ramon Gonzales loses via submission to Indonesian in ONE comeback

Ramon “The Bicolano” Gonzales’ return to the ONE Championship circle didn’t go exactly as planned – at least not for him.

The Filipino karateka dropped a first-round submission loss to Indonesian wrestling hotshot Eko Roni Saputra in a flyweight bout at the previously recorded ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX II, which aired on Friday, 6 November.

Gonzales started Round One at the Singapore Indoor Stadium by circling around the Evolve MMA star, timing Saputra’s takedowns with kicks and punches – although the tactic didn’t last long.

After sizing up “The Bicolano” in the early stages, Saputra got a takedown and quickly worked from the top position. Gonzales tried to sweep the Indonesian the moment they hit the ground, but Saputra’s work from the top was impeccable.

Looking to overcome his foe’s awesome ground game in the final minute of the first round, Gonzales made the crucial mistake of exposing his back to Saputra, which the Indonesian quickly capitalized on, slapping on a rear-naked choke and forcing Gonzales to submit with 52 seconds remaining in the round.

PHOTO: ONE Championship



It was Gonzales’ second straight loss in The Home Of Martial Arts after posting three consecutive wins.

Saputra, on the other hand, could see himself against the likes of Filipino flyweight stars Danny “The King” Kingad and Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio in the future after winning his fourth straight.

In the main event, Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov retained his ONE Welterweight World Title against the erstwhile unbeaten James Nakashima.

It was a tough match for Abbasov against rugged Nakashima, but he ultimately found a way to win their World Title bout.

Entering the final two minutes of the fourth round, Abbasov timed Nakashima’s takedown with a beautiful right knee, which rocked the American.

Abbasov then followed up with big punches, forcing the referee to stop the match in the final minute of the fourth round.

In the co-main event, number-four ranked lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin made a rousing return to the ONE Circle as he dominated third-ranked lightweight Pieter “The Archangel” Buist en route to a unanimous decision win.

Nastyukhin was the aggressor from the onset, keeping Buist on his toes as he pushed the action and kept the Dutchman backpedalling.

The victory pushed Nastyukhin in front of the line and he will now face reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee sometime in the future