Pinoys test Koreans in 3 versus 3 format of URCC 81

IT’S going to be a war among some of the world’s best MMA fighters as the Philippines battles South Korea in a 3 versus 3 format, while Arvin Chan and Will Chope clash for supremacy in Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 81 on Tuesday night at the Cove in Okada Manila Parañaque City.

Sugar Ray ‘Mammoth’ Estroso along with former URCC champion Caloy ‘The Bad Boy’ Baduria and Boss Bullet Manlilic will do whatever it takes to keep the Philippines’ winning streak in three fights in the main event of the fight card dubbed ‘Decades of Success.’

But the South Koreans composed of Jeong Minhun, Choi Wontae and Jeon Youngjun made it clear they didn’t travel to the country just to lose.

“We travel very far so we will do whatever it takes to bring home pride as well,” Minhun said.

Estroso and Co. welcome the challenge from their South Korean counterparts, adding they are not bothered by the height disparity of their foes, the tallest of which stands at 6-foot-5.

“Anything can happen inside the cage,” the 5-foot-6 Estroso said. “Once we hit them with punches, they will experience how tough Filipinos are. We never backdown to any challenges or fights.”

URCC founding President Alvin Aguilar believes the 3 versus 3 event would be challenging for team Philippines since it will be facing a deadly South Korean side.

“This will be a very challenging fight for the Philippines. I am also curious to see how Caloy Baduria will do in a 3 versus 3 format as this will be his first time,” Aguilar said, who was joined by URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria during the fight’s presser at the Cove in Okada Manila.

Veteran mixed martial artist Arvin Chan expects a tough fight against American former UFC campaigner Will ‘The Kill’ Chope for the interim URCC welterweight bout in the other main event presented by Okada Manila and supported by Winzir.

“I fought a lot of fighters, but I expect this to be more challenging,” Chan (9-5 win-loss card) said.

Just like the Koreans, the 32-year-old Chope (38-18) vows not to go home empty-handed.

“I want to take the belt to my wife, so you need a lot of luck my friend,” he said. “But I have to be careful because Arvin Chan has improved a lot.”

Both Chan and Chope made the welterweight limit at 169.6 pounds following the weigh in.

The event is presented by Okada and supported by Winzir.

For ticket inquiries, please go to www.urcc.online and download our app https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac-17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top which is available for iOS and Google.