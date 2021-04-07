Loman, Adiwang out of ONE Singapore card after testing positive for COVID

TEAM Lakay stalwarts Stephen Loman and Lito Adiwang have been pulled out of the ONE on TNT cards in Singapore after testing positibe for COVID-19.

In a report by the International Business Times, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that the two rising stars' swab tests in the Philippines turned out positive prior to their scheduled departure for Singapore.

Loman, the former Brave CF Bantamweight Champion, was set to take on John Lineker in his promotional debut, while ONE Warrior Series winner Adiwang was scheduled to face Jarred Brooks.

Aside from the two, Eduard Folayang and the rest of the Team Lakay fighers are also under monitoring, although the former ONE Lightweight World Champion is already in Singapore.

The popular MMA outfit is based in Baguio City.

Adiwang's spot against Brooks for ONE on TNT 2, set on April 14, remains untouched, while Loman has been replaced by Troy Worthen in the bantamweight showdown against Lineker at ONE on TNT 3 on April 21.

Folayang is scheduled to face Korean-Japanese legend Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama at ONE on TNT 4 on April 28.