Pacquiao, GSP, Lee are Ricky Turcios’ favorite martial artists

MANNY Pacquiao, Georges St-Pierre, and Bruce Lee.

Salvadoran-Filipino Ricky Turcios mentioned the three celebrated personalities as the biggest influences in his mixed martial arts career growing up.

Turcios recently earned a UFC contract after topping the hit reality show ‘The Ultimate Fighter 29’ when he beat Brady Hiestand via split decision in the bantamweight finale held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“In the realm of boxing of course, one of my greatest inspiration is Manny Pacquiao. He being a great champion, an ambassador of the sport, as well as a great person,” Turcios said of the legendary Filipino boxer who recently retired to seek the presidency of the Philippines in next year’s national elections.

St-Pierres meanwhile, is Turcios’ favorite fighter in the octagon.

“In the realm of mixed martial arts, one of my favorite fighters growing up is Georges St-Pierres,” he said about the retired 40-year-old Canadian regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Incidentally, both Pacquiao and St-Pierres were trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Turcios, 28, also mentioned the late martial arts superstar Bruce Lee as another of his favorite.

“The third is Bruce Lee, for what he did not only in martial arts, but as well for what he did in films as well as what he did for his philosophy which he shared to the people,” he added.

As the Ultimate Fighter champion, Turcios said he’s looking forward to more difficult challenges in the horizon and tough battles which he said he must face and conquer.

“God willing, when the time comes, I’ll be ready to step in there and seize the victory inside the octagon. But I know with every battle, you win it. The next challenge would be even tougher,” he stressed.

Turcios’ Filipina mother and other relatives hails from Manila and migrated in the US in the mid-80s.

He hasn’t been to the country yet, but plans to come home as soon as the quarantine and protocols for COVID-19 began to relax.

Turcios sees himself visiting Manila with his family and later, see some of the country’s finest beaches.

The MMA fighter added how huge an influence his mother is in his life.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am without my mom,” said Turcios. “I love my mom so much. Family is no. 1. My whole family we’ve been very close. And I’m just happy for all the sacrifices my family has made for everything to work in and evolve. The love that we shared is no. 1.”

