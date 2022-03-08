Lito Adiwang seeks to follow Team Lakay fighters' path to MMA stardom

LITO Adiwang has been on the fringe for so long he believes he's got next..

Coming off a loss to Jarred Brooks, Adiwang looks to improve his 13-4 record as he faces Jeremy Miado in a strawweight bout in One X on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 28-year-old from Benguet is convinced he can follow the path of Team Lakay stars.

"I'll do my best para masundan natin yung mga nastart ng kasama natin na naging champion. Yun ang gusto ko ring makamit para sa akin," he said.

From the stable boasting of Eduard Foyalang and Joshua Pacio, 28-year-old Lito Adiwang is confident he can finally make the primetime.

Adiwang is grateful to be part of the 10th anniversary show of the Singapore-based MMA outfit.

"Sobrang malaking bagay ito sa akin. I know that One Championship will put its best athletes in its biggest card. Napasama ako doon, so I feel happy and honored na napasama tayo sa card na yun. Nandoon na tayo, I'll do my best and give my best," he said.

"Itong Obe X, I'll do my best para tapusin yung word na rising star. I want to be a star, a superstar already," he said.

