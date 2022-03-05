Lito Adiwang pumped to test skills against Jeremy Miado

LITO Adiwang had reservations in agreeing to an all-Filipino fight against Jeremy Miado at One X on March 26.

The 28-year-old Filipino, a Team Lakay fighter, has taken pride in hoisting the country's flag high and proud in the promotion.

"We need to respect whoever they give us and I'm very proud that Filipino fighters are representing the Philippines in the biggest event of one," he said.

Adiwang is pumped to test his skills against a resurgent Miado, who has won his last two fights in an emphatic fashion and has been on a rise in the strawweight division.

"He's a good athlete also and maganda rin na kami pa ang pinagharap. And I'm sure kung sino ang mananalo sa amin, aangat yan sa [strawweight] rankings," he said.

Adiwang vs Miado

Adiwang vs Miado is the first all-Filipino showdown in One Championship since strawweight champion Joshua Pacio defended his title against Rene Catalan in November 2019.

Adiwang thinks that this battle should also be seen as a showcase on how much the sport of mixed martial arts has flourished in the country.

"Medyo may konting hesitancy talaga ako nung una pero nawala na yun," he said. "We need to perform, give our best, and respect the sport by giving our best in this fight. Filipino man ang makakalaban ko, we'll just have to look at it in a positive way."

