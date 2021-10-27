ONE X postponed due to spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore

ONE Championship is postponing its 10th year anniversary show ONE X to early 2022.

The promotion's chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made the announcement late Wednesday, citing the "record high viral (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore."

“The Singapore government continues to do an extraordinary job in managing the situation for the country. I am full of gratitude and appreciation for its incredible leadership and excellence," he said.

The card, which was set at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec. 5, was to be headlined by the special rules match between ONE flyweight muay thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and legend Demetrious Johnson.

Bibiano Fernandes title defense

Bibiano Fernandes was also scheduled to defend the ONE bantamweight world championship against John Lineker, and Thanh Le making his first defense of the ONE featherweight world championship against Garry Tonon.

It was the second time this year that ONE Championship had to push back its events due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore.

The historic all-female ONE: Empower card that was originally scheduled for May had to be postponed to September 3 as the promotion had to temporarily close shop from May to July.

"It is a tricky time for everyone in Singapore, but I am confident that we will all get through these times by working together with compassion, resilience, creativity, and patience," said Sityodtong.

