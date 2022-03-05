Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 5
    MMA

    Eduard Folayang goes back to his kickboxing roots for striking-only fight vs Parr

    by randolph b. leongson
    6 hours ago
    undefined
    Eduard Folayang hopes to finally end the tough run of four straight losses.

    TWO-time One lightweight champion Eduard Folayang is excited to head back to action for the first time since August last year.

    The 37-year-old Folayang heads to One X to face John Wayne Parr in an all-striking legends fight on March 26.

    "Nandoon yung excitement kasi yun ang bread and butter natin nung nagstart pa lang tayo sa Philippine team, strictly on striking yung lahat ng attacks natin," he said.

    Folayang may look like the underdog in this wushu vs muay thai showcase, but Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao bared that this fight is really up on the legend's alley.

    After all, the man they call Landslide did start on another sport: kickboxing.

    "Di niyo siguro alam pero ang first na laro ni Eduard is kickboxing bago siya mag-wushu," said Sangiao. "So imagine yung time na yun, marunong siya sa kickboxing, marunong siya sa wushu, at marunong siya sa MMA at nakita natin yung performance niya."

    Continue reading below ↓

    Eduard FolayangEduard Folayang returns to action after half a year out.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Folayang, nevertheless, still understands that he has to make adjustments as this fight will be contested under One Super Series muay thai rules - a foreign concept in the decade-long stay he has in the promotion.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "Muay Thai rules, merong adjustments syempre. Pero marami naman tayong nakatapat na ganoon ang background and they've been able to make us feel paano ba lumaban ang muay thai athletes," he said.

    "Sa akin lang, I'm looking forward na maibigay ko pa yung complete focus ko sa striking only na fight."

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Eduard Folayang hopes to finally end the tough run of four straight losses.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again