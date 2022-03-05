Eduard Folayang goes back to his kickboxing roots for striking-only fight vs Parr

TWO-time One lightweight champion Eduard Folayang is excited to head back to action for the first time since August last year.

The 37-year-old Folayang heads to One X to face John Wayne Parr in an all-striking legends fight on March 26.

"Nandoon yung excitement kasi yun ang bread and butter natin nung nagstart pa lang tayo sa Philippine team, strictly on striking yung lahat ng attacks natin," he said.

Folayang may look like the underdog in this wushu vs muay thai showcase, but Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao bared that this fight is really up on the legend's alley.

After all, the man they call Landslide did start on another sport: kickboxing.

"Di niyo siguro alam pero ang first na laro ni Eduard is kickboxing bago siya mag-wushu," said Sangiao. "So imagine yung time na yun, marunong siya sa kickboxing, marunong siya sa wushu, at marunong siya sa MMA at nakita natin yung performance niya."

Folayang, nevertheless, still understands that he has to make adjustments as this fight will be contested under One Super Series muay thai rules - a foreign concept in the decade-long stay he has in the promotion.

"Muay Thai rules, merong adjustments syempre. Pero marami naman tayong nakatapat na ganoon ang background and they've been able to make us feel paano ba lumaban ang muay thai athletes," he said.

"Sa akin lang, I'm looking forward na maibigay ko pa yung complete focus ko sa striking only na fight."

