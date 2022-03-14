Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Eduard Folayang embracing underdog role against John Wayne Parr

    by from the wires
    Just now
    Eduard Folayang
    Eduard Folayang is looking to score his first win since a decision over Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa in November 2019.
    PHOTO: marlo cueto

    SEEKING to end a two-year run of futility, Eduard Folayang is making the jump to the One Super Series for the first time in his career, putting him at a serious disadvantage.

    Folayang hasn’t fought professionally in Muay Thai, but the 37-year-old former One lightweight champion believes he has what it takes to stop John Wayne Parr.

    Folayang and Parr face off In One X on March 26 at the Singapore Stadium.

    “There are a lot of people who want to fight John Wayne Parr in his retirement bout. I saw this as a big opportunity to fight him in his domain and I like challenges. I’m an athlete who doesn’t back down or look for reasons to back down,” Folayang said.

    Eduard Folayang

    Eduard Folayang looks to improve his 22-12 record.

    “We look for challenges. It’s a way for us to grow and to evolve into someone better. This could further unlock my potential. Who knows? Maybe I have a style that he hasn’t seen in his time in the sport.”

    Folayang is embracing the underdog role.

    “That’s just the way it goes I guess. I’ve been competing for a long time and I think this is a good thing for me,” Folayang shared.

    “They expect me to come in as an underdog and that’s okay. It gives me a chance to focus on myself, and the problems that I will be giving him inside the ring.”

