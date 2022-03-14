Eduard Folayang embracing underdog role against John Wayne Parr

SEEKING to end a two-year run of futility, Eduard Folayang is making the jump to the One Super Series for the first time in his career, putting him at a serious disadvantage.

Folayang hasn’t fought professionally in Muay Thai, but the 37-year-old former One lightweight champion believes he has what it takes to stop John Wayne Parr.

Folayang and Parr face off In One X on March 26 at the Singapore Stadium.

“There are a lot of people who want to fight John Wayne Parr in his retirement bout. I saw this as a big opportunity to fight him in his domain and I like challenges. I’m an athlete who doesn’t back down or look for reasons to back down,” Folayang said.

Eduard Folayang looks to improve his 22-12 record.

“We look for challenges. It’s a way for us to grow and to evolve into someone better. This could further unlock my potential. Who knows? Maybe I have a style that he hasn’t seen in his time in the sport.”

Folayang is embracing the underdog role.

“That’s just the way it goes I guess. I’ve been competing for a long time and I think this is a good thing for me,” Folayang shared.

“They expect me to come in as an underdog and that’s okay. It gives me a chance to focus on myself, and the problems that I will be giving him inside the ring.”

