    MMA

    ONE Warrior Series PH alumnus Lauron steps up vs Jhanlo Sangiao

    by from the wires
    10 hours ago
    Geje Eustaquio LA Lauron
    LA Lauron wasn't under Team Gravity, but will still try to make Geje Eustaquio proud.

    ANACLETO “LA” Lauron is the next guy from ONE Warrior Series Philippines to get a crack at the big stage.

    Lauron will step in for the injured Matias Ferinelli to take on Jhanlo Sangiao in a three-round bantamweight MMA bout at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks this Saturday, 3 December, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

    LA Lauron vs Jhanlo Sangiao

    The 30-year-old will follow show-winner Adonis Sevilleno as the next warrior to debut in ONE despite being forced off the show because of a wrist injury.

    “I’ve been training hard ever since [I left] ‘ONE Warrior Series.’ I believe I’m ready for this. Even though I didnt get the win, I know I was only forced to stop my journey because of an injury,” he said.

    The pride of Davao City, who was performing well before the unfortunate end to his ‘ONE Warrior Series’ bid, didn’t waste any time in letting his intentions known. In fact, he sent a scathing message to Sevilleno and Sangiao.

    “I know I deserve it more than Adonis. After I’m done with Jhanlo, I’ll be coming for Adonis. I believe I should’ve been the ‘ONE Warrior Series’ champion,” he said.

    For him to prove that though, he must step his game up if he wants to begin calling out people, especially since Sangiao won’t just roll over and give the win to him.

      Sangiao, for his part, is unfazed with the sudden change in opponent. He noted that he’s been watching Lauron since the show aired, so he’s already familiar with his tendencies.

      “I see him as a tough guy. He can do a lot of things,” Sangiao said.

      “But you know I’ve been working for this. I know that I’m prepared for whoever I face, and I came here to fight and win.”

