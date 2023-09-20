Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Adrian Mattheis seeks knockout win against Lito Adiwang

    'There will be KO for sure'
    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    ADRIAN Mattheis of vows to be in top form when he takes on Lito Adiwang in a match of strawweights in One Friday Fights at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

    The 31-y-year-old Indonesian fighter has an 11-6 record and is coming off a first-round stoppage of Zelang Zhaxi in February.

    Adiwang is fighting for the first time in 18 months due to an ACL tear and has lost two straight for a 13-5 record.

    One strawweights: Adrian Mattheis vs Lito Adiwang

    “Facing Lito Adiwang is something else. He's a recognized strong fighter. I'm preparing well for him. He's one of the best, so I have to bring my best too,” said Mattheis.

    “I was a bit surprised, but the fight game will lead us to face different people. We fight with honor, and afterwards, we're all brothers again. Lito Adiwang is a fighter who never gives up, and he's fast. I've been training hard to match up to his skills.”

      Mattheis is looking for a quick win.

      “The way I see it, we're both going to give it our all. I want to stand and bang. I'm giving up my time, as is he. I pray, he prays. But let's see whose prayers are answered. I'll give my best,” he said.

      “I might be the underdog given the short notice. But whatever happens, I'll go all out.”

      “There will be KO, for sure,” he said. “But I don't set specific targets. Once I see an opening, I'll go for it.”

