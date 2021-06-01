ONE signs Team Lakay young stud Jhanlo Sangiao

TEAM Lakay young gun Jhanlo Sangiao has signed with ONE Championship.

The 18-year-old fighter, who is the son of famed Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, made the deal official on Tuesday as he gives a boost of youth not only for the Baguio-based stable but also for the promotion.

"I didn’t expect this. Even when my father gave me the contract, I was confused. I was like, ‘What is this?’ Then I saw the ONE logo, and I read it, and I was in disbelief," the young Sangiao admitted. "I really can’t explain it because even when I was a kid, I truly wanted to be here. I wanted to compete like all my kuyas in the gym. So I’m really, really excited."

Jhanlo is no stranger to ONE Championship, serving in the corner of his stablemates such as Eduard "Landslide" Folayang and Joshua "The Passion" Pacio as he saw the Filipinos ascend to the top of the mountain of their respective weight divisions.

Now, though, it's his turn to take his spot in the limelight.

Sangiao carries an immaculate 3-0 win-loss record, with his last victory being a first round submission win over Cris John Delica, making him tap via a rear naked choke in Team Lakay Championship 17: Adivay Explosion back in December 2019.

"In my previous competitions in the amateurs, mostly I finish people with my ground-and-pound and submissions, so I guess that’s what people can expect from me. That’s all for now – it’s better if they see it for themselves," he said.

"When they say Team Lakay, the first thing that comes to people’s minds is, ‘These guys are deadly strikers.’ But for me, I believe I’m a different breed. I’m a part of the new generation that needs to build new weapons."

Of course, coach Mark couldn't be any more proud of his son's latest achievement.

"Personally, I am just so proud," he said. "I’m just delighted that someone will continue my passion and my dream in the world of martial arts. He just needs to keep getting better and better just so he won’t waste his time with what he’s doing."

Jhanlo, however, understands that this signing also comes with dangers of its own, with the lofty expectations placed on his young shoulders being the son of one Mark Sangiao.

"There’s definitely pressure. You can’t deny that," he said. "You know people will come to me and tell me, ‘I’ve been waiting for your debut,’ so in my mind, that’s pressure because people expect a lot from you and you have to be at your best all the time."

"There’s a lot of expectations on my end. Given that it’s the big stage, there’s pressure on me but I just have to be ready. I have to be prepared when the opportunity presents itself."

