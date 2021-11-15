Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Fight between Jarred Brooks, Lito Adiwang to be shown on One App

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: onefc.com

    THE fight between Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks and Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang will be shown on Nov. 26 on the One Championship app.

    The fight was the main event for the previously recorded One:Nextgen.

    The two strawweights finally faced off after their April bout was postponed then Adiwang and Brooks’ coaches contracted COVID-19.

    Adiwang went on to compete once after that, beating Hexigetu of China.

    Brooks' last fight was against Haruo Ochi in 2019 in Bellator, winning by unanimous decision.

    Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks finally got to fight after their first scheduled clash was disrupted by COVID-19.

      “I don't believe in ring rust. The feeling never gets away from you at the end of the day,” Brooks said.

      Brooks went to Singapore two days before the fight.

      “Usually, people are flying out seven days before a fight. I can come out and beat their best in two days,” he said.

      Catch all the ONE Championship action by downloading the ONE Super App.

