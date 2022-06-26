ONE boosts Mideast push with key partnership with Qatar outlet

GROUP ONE Holdings (ONE) and Media City Qatar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a strategic long-term partnership.

The partnership will see a collaboration in the production and development of a wide range of global content in Qatar across multiple media platforms, including original programming, studio shows, and esports, that will strengthen Qatar’s growing media ecosystem.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of Group ONE Holdings, said: “This partnership is extremely strategic as it marks our foray into the Middle East, a key market for ONE across all of our content offerings: general entertainment, martial arts, and esports."

It will commence by showcasing Qatar in the filming of Season 2 of the popular Netflix series The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, a business reality show streamed in more than 150 countries.

Season 1 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition garnered an estimated 4 million viewers on its premiere broadcast night in 2021, outperforming other top-rated reality competition premieres, and was Asia’s most watched English-language reality premiere in 2021.

ONE and Media City are also in discussions to develop and produce live sports programming, including studio shows that will enhance Qatar’s production capabilities while attracting world-class media companies and talent to the country.

“We are very excited to announce a partnership with Group ONE Holdings which will bring a global content creator to Doha and strengthen Qatar’s media ecosystem," Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, CEO of Media City Qatar, said.

