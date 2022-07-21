ONE, Prime Video start partnership with Moraes vs Johnson II

AT a press conference on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California, ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video Sports announced that their multi-year agreement will kick off with ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26.

In addition, both organizations confirmed four additional dates for their upcoming ONE on Prime Video events — September 30, October 21, November 18, and December 2 — all of which will air live in American primetime.

ONE Championship Vice President and ONE Warrior Series CEO Rich Franklin declared the ONE Flyweight World Title rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson as the perfect battle to get the deal off and running.

Speaking from The Novo in Los Angeles, Franklin said:

“This will be the matchup between these two gentlemen. I’m definitely looking forward to this, and I’m definitely looking forward to the events that we are going to continue delivering throughout this year.”

Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video, Amazon, shared similar sentiments, expressing her excitement to partner with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us at Prime Video with our first-ever ONE event streaming live in August. It’s an opportunity for us to connect with ONE’s large and passionate fan base and for us to introduce millions of new fans to ONE Championship.”

Also present at the press conference were Moraes, Johnson, ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, #1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Jonathan Haggerty, former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex, multiple-time MMA World Champion Eddie Alvarez, and BJJ stars Danielle Kelly, Mikey Musumeci, and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida.

It was also announced that Season 1 of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” will soon be available exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

Moraes, Johnson Ready For Rematch At ONE On Prime Video 1

ONE on Prime Video 1 will feature the rematch between two of the finest flyweight stars when divisional king Adriano Moraes meets #1-ranked flyweight contender Demetrious Johnson inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26.

Johnson is hoping for a different outcome this time around, as his initial match with the Brazilian last April resulted in the first knockout loss of his legendary career.

“It feels amazing, you know. It’s a great platform to be on and get my shot at Adriano Moraes, who’s an amazing athlete. We’re training extremely hard and hope we get this win down. I’m excited, man,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Moraes is aiming for another huge finish against the MMA GOAT to seal his status as one of the best in the sport.

Above all, the ONE Flyweight World Champion is ready to put on a show for North American combat sports fans.

“I feel blessed to be [on] the front line of the biggest event ever in ONE Championship,” Moraes shared.

“I’ve been with the company for a long time, and I feel like I’ve been gifted [with this opportunity]. I’m excited — let’s go [win this fight] again.”

