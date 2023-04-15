Quick turnaround this time for Jhanlo Sangiao but says he's not worried

JHANLO Sangiao is preparing to banner Baguio-based Team Lakay on the big stage as he sees action in One Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty in Bangkok.

Sangiao (5-0) will be opening the hostilities at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 22 against undefeated Argentine Matias Farinelli (5-0).

Son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, the 20-year-old Jhanlo is being dubbed as one of the future stars of the stable following the exits of Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio, and Honorio Banario.

Fighting his third bout in One Championship, Sangiao admits feeling pressure.

"Since wala na yung mga seniors namin, na-pressure kami na kami yung [dapat] susunod na tataas sa One Championship. Kaya ayun, training lang. Kailangan motivated para makataas sa rankings." said Sangiao.

PHOTO: one championship

Sangiao finished his first two opponents in the MMA outfit with first-round submissions. The two fights were one year apart.

He last saw action in December, beating compatriot LA Lauron via rear-naked choke with 1:48 left in the opening round. His impressive performance netted him a $50,000 bonus (around P2.7 million) from One Championship.

Despite the short turnaround, Sangiao is confident.

"Para sa akin, di naman big deal yung short break kasi, mas nakakaready pa para sakin kasi hindi ako nag-off ng matagal so mas nag-improve yung laro ko kesa nung laro ko nung December," he said.

Denice Zamboanga joins Sangiao in the fight card in Bangkok as the women's atomweight contender faces Brazil's Julie Mezabarba.