ONE Championship set to hold closed-door events, Manila card in May amid virus

ONE Championship has announced that all of its events, including its next Manila card in May, will be held behind closed doors.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship's chairman and CEO, announced the development in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My team and I have decided to turn all events for ONE Championship into closed-door, audience-free events effective immediately. Bar none, the safety of our fans, athletes, staff, partners, and the public is the highest priority for ONE Championship. All scheduled ONE events with live audiences will now be suspended until at least May 29, 2020 due to the extraordinary COVID-19 global situation," he said.

Asia's leading mixed martial arts promotion was set to stage its next Manila fightcard on May 29, with ONE Infinity 2 at Mall of Asia Arena.

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera is scheduled to defend his crown against ex-UFC contender Arjan Singh Bhullar in the main event.

Also seeing action in the card will be Iuri Lapicus challenging Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight World Championship, and lightweight contenders Eddie Alvarez and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev facing off.

"We are operating in truly extraordinary times, but my team and I remain committed to providing you the best sports and entertainment action available anywhere on global broadcast today. ONE Championship will continue to thrill you with the greatest martial artists on the planet and inspire you with their incredible stories. This virus might be on the attack right now, but I believe in the power of the human spirit," said Sityodtong.