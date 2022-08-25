Adriano Moraes eyes repeat against Demetrious Johnson

ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes believes that he doesn’t have anything to prove in his clash with Demetrious Johnson, especially with the knockout win in their first meeting in April.

Moraes and Johnson will run it back in the main event of One Fight Night 1 on Saturday morning at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“As champion, I have to defend my title. Regardless of who my opponent is, I have to be ready on the scheduled date to do my job in the best possible way,” he said.

“I’ve fought Demetrious Johnson. I’ve shown my strength against him. But if this is the fight One Championship wants, if that’s the plan, I’m in. Let’s make it happen.”

“I think that in this rematch, I have nothing to prove. I just want to give my best, as always, and show that I am an increasingly complete athlete.”

While he doesn’t need to prove anything in this match, he believes this fight will be crucial for his legacy.

“This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch,” he said.

“I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

