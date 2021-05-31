ONE boss welcomes possibility of ONE vs UFC supercard

CROSS-PROMOTION cards are rare, especially in the world of mixed martial arts.

But ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong begs to differ as he welcomes the possibility of staging a joint fightcard between ONE and UFC.

"I would definitely welcome a ONE vs UFC mega event," he recently wrote in his Twitter account.

If it comes to fruition, it's certainly going to be a treat for MMA fans as it would certainly pit some of the top fighters in the globe.

UFC, after all, has been the biggest promotion in North America, while ONE has had a stranglehold of the Asian market while also starting to get its footing in the United States through its ONE on TNT events last April.

Joshua Pacio flies the Philippine flag as the ONE Strawweight champion.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sityodtong, pressed in a past Facebook Q&A last year, continued, "I would definitely like to see the best of the East vs. the best of the West."

"UFC vs. ONE Championship, I think, would be phenomenal. I think the whole entire world would watch it. And I’d love to see world champions vs. world champions. So definitely, for sure, I’m open to it."

Sityodtong has long advocated for the prospects of a clash between the two largest martial arts organizations from both sides of the world, believing that the ONE Championship athletes aren't just going to give their UFC counterparts a hard time but also will come out with the victory.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Just a few of the possibilities include a must-see lightweight bout between Christian Lee and Charles Oliveira, a flyweight showdown between Adriano Moraes and Deivison Figureido, and a women's strawweight duel between Xiong Jing Nan and Rose Namajunas.

For now, though, it all remains a fantasy until the two sides come to an agreement of making it happen.

___

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.