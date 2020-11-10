Newborn daughter an inspiration as Kevin Belingon treads road to redemption

KEVIN Belingon is motivated to not only end his two-bout losing skid but to also bring himself back in the conversation among the contenders for the ONE Bantamweight World Championship.

And he has every reason to, especially after welcoming his daughter Kelsey last August.

"The birth of my daughter has really added an extra motivation for me to succeed. I am fighting to give my family a better life, and that’s a powerful thing," he said.

Belingon (20-7) hopes to turn that inspiration into a win when he takes on John Lineker (32-9) at ONE: Inside The Matrix III this Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It's been a year since The Silencer last stepped into a match, losing against rival Bibiano Fernandes at ONE: Century Part 2 in Tokyo back in October 2019.

Not helping is the extended quarantine period, which kept him and the rest of Them Lakay grounded at their home base in Baguio City.

That lull is just far too long for the 33-year-old Belingon, who has been raring to atone for his last two defeats and reaffirm his position among the top fighters in the bantamweight division

"I’m ecstatic to compete because it’s already been a year since my last fight. The situation we are in right now has truly affected everyone in the industry. Every fighter, including myself, has had to slow things down a little bit and stay isolated in quarantine so we don’t contract the virus," he said.

But as driven as Belingon is for his return, he's not underestimating Lineker one bit.

"John Lineker is one of the toughest fighters I will ever face. He’s not an opponent to be taken lightly. He’s got a lot of experience, and a lot of power in his hands, which is why he is known to end fights early,” he said of his Brazilian foe.

"I want to put on a good show for the fans. I’ve prepared the same way, just like I have prepared for my previous fights. I never underestimate any of my opponents. That’s not a good thing to do inside the Circle 'cause every fight is dangerous.”

Yet Belingon has his full faith in the gameplan he and coach Mark Sangiao devised for the main event of this Singapore card.

“We have watched his previous fights and we’re confident we can come up with the right game plan for whatever he brings to the table. I have to win this fight to prove that I deserve to stay as the number one contender," he said.

