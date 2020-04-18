MMA stars, international celebrities team up in musical fundraiser

ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera will take part in the Global Citizen One World: Together At Home Global Music Special on Sunday as the Asia's top mixed martial arts promotion stages a musical show in this time of crisis.

Vera connects with his fellow ONE Championship fighters as they push the Together At Home initiative as the world continues to battle this global COVID-19 pandemic.

Set to make appearances are Vitor Belfort, Demetrious Johnson, Angela Lee, Christian Lee, Giorgio Petrosyan, Xiong Jingnan, and Martin Nguyen, together with ONE Championship vice president Miesha Tate as they share their tips on how to stay active at home.

Also present for the event are Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Late night talk show stars Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the hosts together with Lady Gaga.

The musical fundraiser goes live at 2 a.m. (Manila time) on the ONE Championship Facebook page and the ONE Super App, with all proceeds going to the World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarty Fund, which is at the forefront of the battle against the virus.

ONE Championship also opened the ONE.Shop, with 10-percent of the proceeds going to the same campaign, as well as select communities.