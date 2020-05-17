Miquel Baeza scores second-round stoppage of Matt Brown in UFC Fight Night

MIQUEL Baeza (9-0) notched his seventh knockout in nine fights to remain unbeaten in the welterweight division.

He took down 39-year-old Matt Brown (22-17) early in the second round on Saturday in the undercard of UFC Fight night in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Holland (17-5) secured a 39-second knockout against Anthony Hernandez (7-2) in the middleweight division.

Giga Chikadze repeatedly pounded Irwin Rivera with kicks, taking advantage of his size advantage to win a unanimous flyweight decision. Chikadze (10-2) was on crutches following his fifth consecutive victory.

Rivera (9-5) was a last-minute replacement for Mike Davis, who was removed from the card on Thursday after suffering complications associated with cutting weight. Davis is the Titan FC bantamweight champion and was able to drive up from Miami on short notice.

Nate Landwehr bloodied Darren Elkins in the opening round and dominated the rest of the way, winning a unanimous flyweight decision that was easily the bloodiest bout in any of the three UFC events held in Jacksonville. Landwehr (14-3) showboated throughout the fight and even put his right hand behind his back at one point. It was his eighth victory in nine fights. Elkins has dropped four straight.

"The blood was in my mouth. I was trying to spit it out," Landwehr said. "Man, that was a good one."

Cortney Casey finished Mara Borrello with an armbar in the first round, Casey's first submission since 2016 and her first fight in 15 months. Borrello (12-8) screamed as Casey (9-7) put pressure on her left elbow.

Rodrigo Nascimento (8-0) won his UFC debut and remained undefeated in his MMA career with his sixth submission, this one against fellow heavyweight Don'Tale Mayes. Nascimento stopped Mayes (6-4) in the second round of the night's opening fight with a rear naked choke hold.

