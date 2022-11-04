Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 4
    MMA

    Pinays snatch double gold in jiu-jitsu World Championship in UAE

    by Kate Reyes
    Just now
    Meggie Ochoa 2019 SEA Games
    Meggie Ochoa is back as world champion.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    TWO FILIPINAS ruled their respective weight categories in the 2022 JJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday.

    Team Philippines Meggie Ochoa and Kimberly Anne Custodio bagged gold in 48kg and -45kg categories, respectively, of the Women's Adult circuit.

    Meggie Ochoa back as champ

    Ochoa, three-time world champion, replicated her success in 2018, when she clinched the country's first gold medal in the same event.

    The 29-year-old defeated Canada's Vicky Hoang Ni Ni in the final, 2-0, to seal her win.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Meanwhile, Ilongga Custodio, also took the crown in the -45kg, beating Thailand's Pechrada Kacie Tan, 6-4, earlier in the week.

      Ochoa is also the PH's best bet to Jiu-jitsu with two Southeast Asian Games gold and two Asian Championships title under her belt.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Meggie Ochoa is back as world champion.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again