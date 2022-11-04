Pinays snatch double gold in jiu-jitsu World Championship in UAE

TWO FILIPINAS ruled their respective weight categories in the 2022 JJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday.
Team Philippines Meggie Ochoa and Kimberly Anne Custodio bagged gold in 48kg and -45kg categories, respectively, of the Women's Adult circuit.
Meggie Ochoa back as champ
Ochoa, three-time world champion, replicated her success in 2018, when she clinched the country's first gold medal in the same event.
The 29-year-old defeated Canada's Vicky Hoang Ni Ni in the final, 2-0, to seal her win.
Meanwhile, Ilongga Custodio, also took the crown in the -45kg, beating Thailand's Pechrada Kacie Tan, 6-4, earlier in the week.
Ochoa is also the PH's best bet to Jiu-jitsu with two Southeast Asian Games gold and two Asian Championships title under her belt.
