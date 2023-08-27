Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Max Holloway wins by third-round KO, sends Korean Zombie into retirement

    Holloway improves to 25-7
    A day ago
    Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Max Holloway
    PHOTO: UFC

    FORMER UFC interim featherweight champion Max Holloway came up with a third-round stoppage win against Chan Sung Jung on Saturday in UFC Fight Night in Singapore.

    The No. 1 contender at featherweight delivered the knockout blow, a right to the head, 23 seconds into the third round.

    The 31-year-old Holloway improved to 25-7, while The Korean Zombie ends his career with a 17-8 record.

    Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Max Holloway

    “I am going to stop fighting. I’ve always wanted to become champion when I first started the sport. I’m not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth,” said Jung.

    “I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really, really believed I could beat him, but I ended up failing. I don’t think I have the opportunity anymore, so I think I’m going to stop right now.”

