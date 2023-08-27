Max Holloway wins by third-round KO, sends Korean Zombie into retirement

FORMER UFC interim featherweight champion Max Holloway came up with a third-round stoppage win against Chan Sung Jung on Saturday in UFC Fight Night in Singapore.

The No. 1 contender at featherweight delivered the knockout blow, a right to the head, 23 seconds into the third round.

The 31-year-old Holloway improved to 25-7, while The Korean Zombie ends his career with a 17-8 record.

“I am going to stop fighting. I’ve always wanted to become champion when I first started the sport. I’m not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth,” said Jung.

“I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really, really believed I could beat him, but I ended up failing. I don’t think I have the opportunity anymore, so I think I’m going to stop right now.”