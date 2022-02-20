Chas Skelly stops Mark Striegl in second round at UFC Fight Night

FIL-AM Mark Striegl remained winless in UFC, getting stopped in the second round by Chas Shelly at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

Shelly connected with a brutal right knee that floored the Filipino featherweight before pummelling him with ground and pound that forced the referee to wave the fight off at the 2:01 mark of round two.

Continue reading below ↓

Emotional win for Skelly

It was an emotional win for Skelly who hinted at retirement at the conclusion of this bout.

"It feels great. This is one of those things, I plan on maybe not fighting anymore after this fight. I want to go out on my own terms. My body’s not holding up the way it used to," he said, improving to a 19-3 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Striegl traded strikes and even evaded early danger as Skelly tried to take the fight to the ground.

But in the end, the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in sambo simply could not keep up with Skelly and remained winless in two UFC fights, falling to an 18-4 card.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.