Mark Sangiao warns Stephen Loman of threat posed by Bibiano Fernandes

TEAM Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao knows all about training his athletes for Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes, so he was quick to warn his student Stephen “The Sniper” Loman about what the former ONE Bantamweight World Champion will bring to the table. Sangiao on Loman vs Fernandes

Loman and Fernandes will tangle in a crucial bantamweight bout at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on the morning of 19 November at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where a win over the Brazilian could put Loman next in line for the World Title.

Sangiao has prepared for Fernandes four times already, as one of his prized wards in Kevin Belingon has had history with the Brazilian in the bantamweight division.

That’s why he knows all too well that the grappling wizard won’t give Loman an inch in this contest.

“I just remind him that Bibiano will really try to get [into] his head. He’ll do everything,” Sangiao said. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“He’s a veteran of the sport, and he’ll use everything legal in his power to break you. I always remind Stephen to treat it as a war the moment he steps in the ring.”

Fernandes is coming off arguably the worst loss of his storied MMA career. He got knocked out by John Lineker to lose the ONE Bantamweight World Title that he’s held for the longest time. Watch Now

Sangiao believes that this match will show where Fernandes is right now mentally, and he believes that the former champ will either come out guns blazing or fall flat.

“He could very well be super motivated entering this match, especially since he’s coming off a loss to Lineker. I think it could really go both ways, either he gets truly motivated or frustrated because of that loss,” Sangiao said.

“I guess we’ll know where he’s at come fight night. We all know he hasn’t lost in a long time, so for sure, things will change for him. Whatever it is, we’re preparing well for him.” ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN Whether Fernandes comes out fired up or not, the soft-spoken mentor is confident in his student’s capabilities, and he expects “The Sniper” to dominate wherever the fight ends up.

“The good thing about Stephen is that he never panics. You look at his previous matches, he’s so cool and composed inside [the Circle]. He can work anywhere, whether it be on the ground, through wrestling, or striking,” he said.

“He was one of the longest [reigning] champions [outside of ONE] on the team. I know that he’s up to this. If you’ve been watching Stephen, you’ll know he’s champion material.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.