Sangiao says Adiwang has edge vs new Japanese foe even on short notice

SHORT notice as the change for Lito Adiwang's next opponent is, Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao believes that it betters the chances for the Filipino rising star in his return at ONE: Unstoppable on Friday.

"Mas may advantage tayo dito," he said.

Adiwang will no longer face Chinese contender Hexigetu and is now preparing for Japanese challenger Namiki Kawahara as he steps back on the cage in Singapore.

Sangiao shrugged off the four-inch height advantage of Kawahara, who stands at 5-foot-7, against the 5-foot-3 Adiwang as he sees the Igorot fighter being the bulkier of the two.

It also doesn't help that Kawahara only had nine days to prepare for this match, unlike Adiwang who has been training since his split decision defeat to Hiroba Minowa back in November.

"Mas matangkad ang kalaban, pero mas payat. Tingin namin mas mahihirapan mag-adjust yung kalaban kasi nine days notice lang yung kalaban ni Lito. Mas magaan yung adjustment namin," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

But Sangiao knows better not to underestimate any opponent of his wards, especially knowing the caliber of Japanese fighters.

"Yung mga hapon, professional yang mga yan. Always prepared sila. So learning from Lito's last fight, nakita namin yung mga mali namin, so we have to learn from that," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

And Sangiao emphasized the need for the 27-year-old Adiwang to score this victory if he wants to get back in the wagon in his hopeful ascent in the strawweight division.

"Hindi natin ina-underestimate ang kalaban, pero kailangan ni Lito manalo dito to advance to the next level," he said.