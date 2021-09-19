Mark Sangiao insists Denice Zamboanga won over Ham

FOR Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao, it was clear as day that Denice Zamboanga won the quarterfinal match against Seo Hee Ham in the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix earlier this month.

"Sa akin, as a Filipino, di ako papayag. Hindi ako agree," Sangiao said over two weeks after the bout.

Zamboanga is one of the few Filipinos in One Championship not affiliated with the Baguio-based Team Lakay but Sangiao remains supportive of her campaign especially after the split decision loss by the Marrok Force fighter.

"Panalo sana tayo pero close fight eh. Di na ako makikipag-dispute sa mga judges kasi experienced na sila, pero tingin ko panalo tayo," he said.

The Filipina tried to take the fight to the ground against the lethal Korean striker but suffered a split decision loss to bow out of the Grand Prix.

One Championship put the fight under review, but the Competition Committee upheld the decision which meant the end of the road for the No. 1-ranked contenderin the GP.

Zamboanga, though, was given consolation as she was placed in an alternate match for the Grand Prix against Julie Mezabarba of Brazil on a still to be determined date.

For Sangiao, the result of the said match should serve as a lesson, not just for Filipino fighters, but every mixed martial artist to always go for the win and never leave the decision at the hands of the judges.

"Alam natin na parehas naghanda ng husto yung fighters, but we always prepare them as much as we could to work to finish para mas convincing yung resulta para sa atin. Importante na i-dominate mo talaga yung laban para hindi na tayo pumunta sa ganoong decision," the decorated mentor said.

Sangiao said he believes Zamboanga will rise and get a shot at the atomweight title held by Angela Lee.

"Malakas si Denice. Maganda ang pinapakita niya pero di talaga natin maiiwasan na minsan, darating siya sa ganoong sitwasyon," he said. "Ang importante lang, kailangan she's prepared palagi kasi anytime, pwedeng ibigay sa kanya yung chances."

