Mark Sangiao marvels at Jenelyn Olsim's meteoric rise

EVEN Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao was surprised with the strides Jenelyn Olsim is making in her short time in ONE Championship.

Mark Sangiao on Jenelyn Olsim

"Every time na lumalaban si Jenelyn, nakikita ko na ang bilis ng improvement niya," the decorated mentor said.

Five months removed from her main card debut against Maira Mazar, Olsim showed that not even a change in weight division could stop her meteoric rise in the promotion as she pulled off the unanimous decision win over Bi Nguyen at ONE: Battleground 3 on Friday in her first go-round in the women's atomweight division.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And it's not just Sangiao who Olsim surprised but Nguyen as well as the Filipina fighter took it to the Viet-American in their showdown.

"Maganda yung pinakita ni Jenelyn at nabigla si Bi," observed Sangiao.

"Akala niya siguro aatras si Jenelyn, pero nung nakita niya na dinominate ni Jenelyn yung striking, siya ang naginitiate kaya napunta sa ground. Pero hanggang doon, nabigla siya."

It really was a perfect execution on the part of Olsim, allowing Nguyen to feel her striking power, much like his Team Lakay peers, before luring her in to a grappling battle.

Of course, Olsim held her ground being a silver medalist in muay thai in the 30th Southeast Asian Games back in 2019.

This victory, however, must now be put in the rear view as Olsim makes the quick pivot in taking on Grace Cleveland at the historic ONE: Empower card next week.

Stakes will also be raised as this will be an alternate bout in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, meaning that another win for Olsim puts her in a position to be an able replacement for any eventuality.

Continue reading below ↓

Sangiao, though, is beaming with confidence that just like what Olsim did against Nguyen, she could also replicate it against Cleveland next week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Halos nasa 95-percent na yung preparation ni Jenelyn. We're hoping and praying na maganda ang outcome ulit. Mas lalong gumanda ang training performance niya ngayon at ibang-iba na talaga siya," he said.

"Excited na rin ako at sana makasali siya hanggang sa finals kasi tingin ko habang lumalapit yung Grand Prix, bumibilis ang improvements niya. She's very eager, yung fire nasa kanya para matuto at kita naman natin sa result na kahit ganoon kataas ang kalaban niya, pinapakita niya na panalo pa rin siya."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.