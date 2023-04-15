Mariano Jones dedicates fight against Chan to LGBTQ community

MARIANO Jones is eyeing back-to-back triumphs in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) for all the LGBTQ out there.

Mariano Jones vs Arvin Chan

He will be taking on Filipino fighter Arvin ‘Sharpshooter’ Chan in a top welterweight contender duel as the co-main event at URCC 84 Rage set April 25 at Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

“I hope this fight will show all the LGBTQ members not to be afraid to be themselves and go pursue their dreams in whatever field or profession they choose without the fear of being judged,” the Costa Rican fighter said during the fight presser at BGC over the weekend.

“Sexuality and performance have nothing to do with each other. 100 percent I dedicate this fight to them.”

Jones, 26, also known as the ‘Hitman,’ admitted he’s been in a relationship with a transgender and doesn’t care what others may say about him.

What’s important is to pursue a great career in the field of mixed martial arts.

“I don’t really put labels on myself or others, but since I am into trans, I would probably fall in the B part of the LGBTQ since I also like girls. I just live my life and do what I want without caring what others think about me,” the Manila-based fighter explained.

The fight is supported by the most trusted online casino in the Philippines, Nuebe Gaming and Vietnamese Highlands Coffee.

After an impressive MMA debut with a first round technical knockout win over Gester Maglaque in last December 6’s URCC 81 Decades of Success, Jones (1-0) said he would take care of business by beating Chan.

“This is a bad blood fight between two individuals with opposing values, views, and it will make for an electric matchup for the fans. I’ve studied my opponent thoroughly and prepared rigorously to be able to handle anything he throws my way. I’m expecting a violent finish in the first round,” he said.

Details of the fight and future fight cards are available to download at https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac-17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top, which is available for iOS and Google.

Chan refused to talk a lot about the fight, but guaranteed everyone he would get the job done on fight night, saying he was busy working and improving on his stamina as he’s aiming to knockout Jones.

“I don’t want to say anything for now to avoid distractions because it’s only 11 days left before the fight, but I will knock him out,” the 33-year-old Chan (8-9) said. “I just focused very well on improving my stamina and wrestling skills.”

For inquiries about tickets sale, please go to www.urcc.online and download our app https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac-17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top which is available for iOS and Google.

In the other main event, jiu-jitsu black belters Eros Baluyot (1-0) faces Elouie Federic Sevilla (6-3) in a flyweight MMA bout, while the lone women strawweight bout between Jomary Torres and undefeated Mariane Mariano also takes place.

In preliminary bouts, Rex De Lara meets John Carranza in the featherweight class, while Rhino Casipe squares off against Kervin Lampacan in the flyweight division, and Marvin Dela Cruz battles Denzel Dimaguila in a flyweight bout.

In amateur bouts, Jerald Galangue slugs it out with Chuckie Ruis at strawweightt and Jan Ilarde collides with AJ Castellano in the heavyweight category.

In the first-ever slap rap battle, Ronmar A. Tubig (South Piezze) battles Joneil Deo Destreza (Sirdeo), while John Kenneth Reyes (Cloza Mafia) faces Daniel Ray Wiggins (Taz Wiggins).

For more information about nuebe gaming and Highlands Coffee, you can go to websites https://nuebegaming.ph/ and https://www.highlandscoffee.com.ph/