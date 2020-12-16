Team Lakay tormentor Lowen Tynanes set for return in ONE Singapore card

LOWEN Tynanes returns to the ONE Championship Circle after nearly two years when he battles Marat “Cobra” Gafurov at ONE: COLLISION COURSE this Friday, 18 December, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It will be the first time Tynanes will compete in the Circle since January of 2019, as a string of injuries have kept the American on the shelf. Now healthy, the 10-0 wrestler looks to continue his ascent up the lightweight ladder.

For the men who have faced him before – like Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Honorio “The Rock” Banario – this is bad news for the division but good news for the sport.

“He’s a very strong and explosive fighter, plus his striking is improving,” Banario said.

“His strength is always in his wrestling. When he pins you down, he can do a lot of things like ground and pound, or go for submissions.”

PHOTO: Jomar Galvez

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Folayang cannot wait to see the battle of styles in this clash, especially since Tynanes and Gafurov come from different grappling backgrounds.

Tynanes thrives being on top and maintaining dominant position while Gafurov is comfortable being on his back and setting up submissions.

“Lowen is a good wrestler and he’s someone who always wants to put the fight to the ground,” Folayang said.

“I think this will be a good fight because they’re both ground fighters. The one who has prepared mentally and who can implement their gameplan will have the edge.”

Banario shared the same excitement, though he’s pulling for Tynanes – especially if he gets into his groove early.

“This is something to look forward to because they are both good on the ground. I think it boils down to whoever gets tired first,” Banario said.

“I think Lowen will win, especially if he goes ahead first.”

Continue reading below ↓

Watch ONE: COLLISION COURSE on One Sports or One Sports+ at 8:30 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT) or on the ONE Super App.

Also, TV5 will air the event on a next-day delay at 11 p.m. PHT on Saturday, 19 December.