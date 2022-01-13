Loaded 10th anniversary show ONE X set for March

ONE Championship's 10th anniversary show will finally push through as ONE X has been scheduled on March 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The promotion's chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong unveiled the news as the grand card headlined by the special rules match between reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is back on.

"Our tenth-year anniversary show, the biggest show in the history of the company - ONE X - was delayed last year. It was pushed out indefinitely with COVID spiking here in Singapore," he said in an interview with The MMA Hour.

The card was originally set for December, before travel restrictions in Singapore forced the promotion to push back the staging of the event.

Aside from the special hybrid match, also part of the card will be the return of ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee as she defends her throne against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

The fight should be interesting for Filipino fans, all the more with no. 2-ranked Denice Zamboanga keeping a close eye on this particular bout.

ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes also marks his comeback as he defends his crown against no. 2 contender Yuya Wakamatsu.

This will be Moraes' first title defense since his exceptional knockout win over Johnson in April last year.

No. 3-ranked Danny Kingad and former champion Kevin Belingon both have their eyes on this bout, both hopeful to earn their way to another title shot at the ruler of the flyweight division.

Sityodtong also hinted the potential matches involving former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki and American lightweight Sage Northcutt in the event.

"Now we have a lot of confidence in what’s happening, so March 26th, ONE X goes down," he said.

Sityodtong also bared that the heated clash between current ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes and top contender John Lineker will finally take place in the main event of ONE: BAD BLOOD on Feb. 11.

