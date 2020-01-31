Lito Adiwang makes it seven in a row after submission win over Pongsiri

LIVING up to his moniker, Lito Adiwang struck with the force and fury of a thunder to beat Pongsiri Mitsatit in the undercard of ONE: Fire and Fury on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 26-year-old fighter billed as the "Thunder Kid" wasted no time connecting on a big head kick before going on a rampage against his Thai foe.

But it was the submission game of the ONE Warrior Series winner which proved to be the more lethal in his repertoire, catching Mitsatit's right arm and locking in the kimura lock to end the match at the 3:02 mark of the opening round.

It was Adiwang's seven straight victory as he rose to an 11-2 record after his biggest conquest to date.

"Ever since I matured in MMA, the key is my mindset. No matter how strong and how good you are, if I put my mind to it, I'll be able to beat you to it," he said.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Gina Iniong also did enough to ward off Asha Roka, winning their atomweight showdown.via unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old took the fight to the ground, controlling the match with her improved wrestling.

That was enough for Iniong to seize control of the match as the SEA Games gold medalist in kickboxing improved her record to 9-4.

"I'm very happy that I won this fight even though I didn't finish it with a submission. I'm still very happy with the result," she said.

Meanwhile, the match between Jomary Torres and Jenny Huang was ruled as a no- contest. Huang inadvertently hit Torres twice in the groin area in the first round, leading to the referee waving off the bout.