Lito Adiwang disappointed not to score stoppage over Hexigetu

AS happy as Lito Adiwang was with the outcome of his match against Hexigetu at One: Revolution on Friday, there's still a part of him that felt disappointed by the end of the night.

The main reason? His inability to finish the match in an emphatic fashion.

"I'm quite disappointed after the fight cause I imagined a lot of scenarios where I can get a real highlight knockout in this match," he said after his unanimous decision victory.

Adiwang actively hunted for the finish and even unleashed a jumping knee strike early in the match when Hexigetu attempted to take him to the ground.

Unfortunately, the Chinese changed his gameplan and was more on the defensive to evade those killer hits as the two fighters stayed standing up for all three rounds.

"He kept on running. I got that one shot and I delivered that flying knee in the first round, but I didn't connect well. I waited and but he didn't try to take me down again. I guess it depends on who you fight," he lamented.

Adiwang has now won nine of his last 10 fights to improve to a 13-3 win-loss record.

With this performance, too, he was able to close this chapter against Hexigetu, who he was originally supposed to face last January until China's travel restrictions threw a wrench on their first faceoff.

"I was really eager to face him," he said. "It's been eight months since my last fight and I still look at it as a good thing because I got more time to study Hexigetu."

More than anything, the 27-year-old Adiwang is elated to entertain his fans as he made his long awaited return to the One Circle.

"I got a few cancelled fights, but I'm just happy that I was able to win this match," he said. "Although I was unable to get the knockout I was looking for, I just tried to make it real entertaining for the fans."

