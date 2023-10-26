Lito Adiwang determined to complete unfinished business against Jeremy Miado

LITO Adiwang is confident he can finish the fight this time when he faces off again with Jeremy Miado on Nov. 4 in One Fight Night at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Miado won their first bout in March 2022 by technical knockout in the second round when Adiwang suffered a knee injury.

“Looking back, my leg kicks were working in that fight, and it’s still something that I plan to use, but now we’re looking to incorporate everything. I’m working on connecting everything – from leg kicks to punches to timing that takedown,” said Adiwang.

“In this fight, I believe I need to push more. In our first fight, we were both feeling it out, waiting for one (another) to make a mistake. I wasn’t that aggressive. This time, I need to be more active, more aggressive, but in a smart way.”

Adiwang won his return bout, beating Adrian Mattheis in September by technical knockout and now holds a 14-5 record.

Miado has a 12-5 record, losing his last fight to Mansur Malachiev by submission in the first round.

“The difference in this fight, I think, is I expect this fight to have a faster pace,” Adiwang said.

“Though I believe we’re more technical strikers right now, expect us to go all-in and be more aggressive this time.”

“I believe that this fight will eventually reach the ground, regardless of how it gets there. I see this fight becoming a ground battle,” he said.

“Maybe I can control him there, then submit him. That’s how I see this fight happening. “

