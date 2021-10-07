Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Lito Adiwang finally faces Jared Brooks after cancelled fight

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Lito Adiwang
    PHOTO: One Championship

    LITO Adiwang won't be out of action for long as he fights in the One: NextGen III headliner against Jared Brooks on Nov. 26 in Singapore.

    The two were originally set to face off in April. Unfortunately, Adiwang tested positive for COVID-19 and led to the bout's cancellation.

    Adiwang is coming off a unanimous decision win over Hexigetu of China in One: Revolution last month.

    The "Thunder Kid" improved his record to 13-3 as he tries to make it to the top five of the strawweight division.

      Meanwhile, this will be Brooks' debut in ONE Championship. He last fought in Bellator in December 2019.

      Holding a 16-2 (1 NC) slate, "The Monkey God" is looking to showcase his excellent wrestling in his first match for the promotion, and in the main event no less.

      One bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi Ramazanov faces Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym in a Muay Thai bout .

      PHOTO: One Championship

