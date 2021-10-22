Lito Adiwang thrilled for true test vs ex-UFC star Jarred Brooks

LITO Adiwang has always dreamt of testing his mettle against the best in the world.

Lito Adiwang vs Jarred Brooks

And as he approaches his first main event billing at ONE: NextGen III, he also prepares for possibly one of his toughest draws yet in Jarred Brooks.

The American, who is making his promotional debut on Nov. 26 in Singapore, carries a stellar career which saw him make a name for himself in the UFC.

But for Adiwang, this match presents him a golden opportunity to prove that fighters this side of the world have what it takes to be considered among the best.

"That's my goal and my dream, to test my skills against the best especially the guys coming from the UFC," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I want this fight to be an eye-opener for everyone. I'm very excited to prove in this fight that ONE Championship athletes are also some of the best in the world."

Adiwang has certainly proven his worth to be regarded as one of the best in the strawweight division, barging into the top five of the ONE Athlete Rankings after his dominant win over Hexigetu at ONE: Revolution back in September.

Yet the Thunder Kid acknowledges the big difference of preparing for someone like Hexigetu and training for the caliber of Brooks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It's going to be a tough climb, but Adiwang knows that the rewards will be worth it as he aims to shock the world anew with a victory.

"As I've said, I want to test my skills against the best in the world. And if Jarred thinks that he's the best in this division, I want to test my skills against him," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.