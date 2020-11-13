Lito Adiwang win streak comes to an end after split decision loss

LITO Adiwang's ascent hit a bump after losing to Hiroba Minowa via split decision in ONE: Inside The Matrix III on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 27-year-old was outclassed in the three-round bout as the Japanese showcased his impeccable ground game, taking down the Filipino bet in all three rounds to end Adiwang's seven-fight win streak.

Minowa spelled trouble for Adiwang early on, taking him down quickly in the first round as the Team Lakay rising star desperately tried to work on his arms.

It was the trend all fight long, Minowa taking the match to the ground and Adiwang working on his arms, yet failing to lock in his kimura attempts as the Shooto champ time and again wiggled out of his hold.

Minowa also made great impressions to end the match, connecting with short elbows and punches to the ONE Super Series winner to end the fight.

Adiwang's shock defeat dropped him to an 11-3 defeat, derailing his gradual ascent in the strawweight division rankings.

Minowa improved to 12-2.