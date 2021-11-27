Adiwang still in high spirits after Brooks defeat: 'I almost had him'

LITO Adiwang remained in high spirits even after suffering a second-round submission loss to Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE: NextGen III on Friday.

Lito Adiwang on loss to Jarred Brooks

"It's not my night again," lamented the Team Lakay rising star, who tasted his second loss in his last four fights.

"I had him. I know he's tired and that's his last move, but I got caught."

Brooks showed his power in his promotional debut, controlling the match as he took the fight to the ground.

Even after a momentary break after an inadvertent groin shot from Adiwang, the brash American was able to score a huge takedown before working his way to the arm triangle that led to the Filipino eventually tapping out at the 3:07 mark of round two.

Yet Adiwang believed that had he weathered that storm, he could have had a better shot at silencing Brooks.

"I know he's gonna tire after that gullotine. I almost had him," he said.

But he didn't, and Adiwang is now forced to go back to the drawing board as he ends the year with another blemish in his record.

Still, the ONE Super Series winner isn't letting this defeat down him as he looks for a big fightback come 2022.

"I learned from this match to just push it, just wait for the opportunity because it will come," he said.

