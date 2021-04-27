Lito Adiwang, Stephen Loman back in training after COVID-19 recovery

TEAM Lakay athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 have already recovered.

Eduard "Landslide" Folayang gleefully shared that his stablemates Lito Adiwang and Stephen Loman are already back in the saddle after their bout with the deadly virus.

"My teammates are already recovered, back to training na ulit," he said during the ONE on TNT IV media day on Tuesday morning.

It was a tough development for Adiwang and Loman, who both saw their fights scratched after they tested positive.

Continue reading below ↓

Folayang himself was put under observation after the news of Team Lakay's positive tests came out.

But his decision to head to Singapore early this month turned out to be for the better as he was cleared after a 14-day quarantine and will enter the cage once again this Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Greatest motivation is my faith in God. Siya ang nagbigay ng strength and protection sa akin from the virus kaya nakapagpatuloy tayo," he said.

Folayang is set to face his longtime rival Shinya Aoki in the third installment of their trilogy at ONE on TNT IV at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, the challenging month wasn't lost in the mind of Folayang, who reminded everyone not to take the situation lightly.

"Kailangan maging maingat tayo as much as possible," he said.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.