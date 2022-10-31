Lito Adiwang presses call for rematch against Miado

LITO Adiwang is hell-bent on getting a rematch with Jeremy Miado.

Miado turned a lot of heads after finishing “Mini T” Danial Williams in the lead card of ONE Fight Night 3 on Saturday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Adiwang tore his ACL in his fight against Miado last March, sidelining him for months and derailing his run to the top.

Despite the injury, the Team Lakay firecracker bared that he’s happy with Miado’s latest performance. He even praised the “The Jaguar” and his camp for pulling off the shocker against the fancied Aussie.

“Congratulations to Jeremy. I’m happy for him and I was impressed with how he performed. I thought ‘Mini T’ was the real deal but he turned Williams into pinikpikan (beat up chicken) in the striking department, so I was quite impressed,” Adiwang said.

"He's really improved, particularly with his confidence in the striking department. It seems like he was truly focused for this match. His coaches and camp also prepared him well for this match. They really studied how 'Mini T' moves. That was an impressive game plan."

There is no question that the 28-year-old was impressive against “Mini T,” but Adiwang doubts if Miado can repeat that kind of performance against him.

Against Williams, Miado stood toe-to-toe with his opponent and landed clean blows. But just a few months ago, Adiwang felt that Miado was reluctant to engage with him before the injury ended the match.

“As impressive as he was against ‘Mini T,’ he only looked that impressive because it was against a different opponent,” Adiwang said.

“He wasn’t able to execute those moves against me, and it’s only been months since our fight. I guess it truly depends, sometimes certain fights will make you look good.”

