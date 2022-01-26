Lito Adiwang on who has edge between tormentors Brooks, Minowa

LITO “Thunder Kid” Adiwang is giving a slight edge to #3-ranked strawweight Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks when the American takes on #4-ranked Hiroba Minowa at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE this Friday, 28 January.

Lito Adiwang prediction on Brooks-Minowa

The 28-year-old Filipino is familiar with both fighters because he’s fought both men in the past. He went down via a hotly contested split decision to Minowa and submitted to Brooks in the second round.

Though he expects their showdown to be close, Adiwang sees Brooks walking away from the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the win, especially if he can impose his will early.

“Jarred has a good shot of getting a submission or a stoppage in the early rounds. I believe that he’s very strong in short periods. Based on our last fight, he was very good. His takedowns were great, his control was great, and so was his submission game,” Adiwang said.

Continue reading below ↓

Still, there’s a chance that the young Japanese man can beat the Mash Fight Team representative, especially if it goes to the final round.

The Team Lakay mainstay bared that Brooks’ stamina could be detrimental after the flamboyant wrestler began to tire out in their match.

“If this goes the distance, I’ll give it to Minowa. I think Minowa’s gas tank is better,” the Baguio City-based contender offered.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I see Minowa trying to defend and counter. I see him trying to stop Brooks’ takedown. If he’d play his cards right, try to outpoint him on the feet and defend Brooks’ takedowns, I think he can drag it in the third round and win.”

But the wushu sanda expert eventually gave in and shed light on which of the two scenarios is most likely to happen.

While he’s not a fan of giving predictions, given that anything can happen in mixed martial arts, Adiwang believes Brooks’ experience can provide a slight edge against Minowa.

Continue reading below ↓

“I was thinking 50-50, but okay, maybe I’ll give the slight edge to Brooks. Maybe just one percent, so it’s 51-49 Brooks,” Adiwang said.

“It’s just the experience. I think it’s going to be the difference. His experience and power are above Minowa.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Catch Brooks and Minowa duke it out at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE on Friday, 28 January.

Watch the event live on One Sports+ beginning with the lead card at 6:30 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT). The main card will also air on ONE Sports and ONE Sports+ starting at 8:30 p.m. PHT. The bouts will also be available via the ONE Super App.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.