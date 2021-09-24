In-form Lito Adiwang impressive in ONE win over China's Hexigetu

YOUTH beat experience as Lito Adiwang reigned supreme at ONE: Revolution Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Team Lakay rising star's aggression did him wonders as he bested Chinese fighter Hexigetu via unanimous decision in a strawweight duel.

Adiwang improved to 13-3 win-loss after winning for the ninth time in his last 10 fights.

Hexigetu fell to 9-5 as he saw his three-fight win streak snapped.

Adiwang was aggressive from the onset, going for a jumping high knee early before continuing to punish his Chinese foe with his body kicks.

The 27-year-old's takedown defense was also impressive, stopping Hexigetu's grappling attempts as the fighters stayed standing up in round one.

Hexigetu tried to keep up with Adiwang's strikes, but he made three illegal groin strikes that led to two yellow cards.

The Filipino bucked those distractions and stayed his course, continuing to plow his foe with his kicks and did just enough to take the win.

It was a match that was eight months in the making as the two were originally set to face off at ONE: Unbreakable last January, until Hexigetu was forced to pull out due to travel restrictions in Hebei, China.

Earlier, Roel Rosauro suffered a second-round technical knockout loss to James Yang in a featherweight showdown.

The Filipino got dominated on the mat and was on the receiving end of a brutal ground and pound from the American that forced the referee to stop the fight at the 2:00 mark of round two.

