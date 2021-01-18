Lito Adiwang has under a week to study late replacement Namiki Kawahara

LITO Adiwang will have less than a week to adjust as he clashes with Japan's Namiki Kawahara in One: Unbreakable on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 27-year-old Filipino fighter is eager to bounce back after losing via split decision to Hiroba Minowa in November, ending his seven-fight win streak.

Adiwang (11-3) was originally scheduled to take on Chinese foe Hexigetu, who was pulled out at the last minute, setting the table for this bout.

Now, the Team Lakay bet will look to exact revenge against Kawahara, who is the reigning strawweight champion of Japan-based MMA outfit Deep.

Kawahara (7-3-2, 1 NC), is on a two-fight win streak and will be making his debut for the promotion.

The Osaka native fought last August, submitting Haruo Ochi with a rear naked choke in the second round.

Alaverdi Ramazanov defends his kickboxing bantamweight title against Thailand's Capitan Petchyindee Academy in the card's main event.

Serving as co-main event will be a lightweight clash between former champion Shinya Aoki and contender James Nakashima.

