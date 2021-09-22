Adiwang eyes top 5 in strawweight rankings after Hexigetu bout

LITO Adiwang is glad he is set to finally test the mettle of Hexigetu after a long delay.

"Napahaba ang paghahanda natin dito so I can say na I'm prepared for this fight," he said.

Adiwang and Hexigetu finally meet on Friday in One: Revolution in Singapore after their January showdown did not push through as the Chinese fighter had to pull out of the bout due to travel restrictions.

It left the Team Lakay rising star to shift gears and face former Deep strawweight champion Namiki Kawahara of Japan, who he knicked out in the second round.

Lito Adiwang

Eight months later, the 27-year-old known as the "Thunder Kid" gets his wish.

"Medyo tricky siyang kalaban," Adiwang said. "Base sa mga na-scout natin may dalawang sides siya, kaya niyang i-dominate sa ground ang kalaban at tricky din siya sa striking kasi nagba-backpedal siya."

But if there's a positive Adiwang got from the cancellation of their first fight, it was that he was able to study Hexigetu further as he tries to boost his chances of entering the MMA outfit's strawweight division rankings.

"Pinaghandaan ko talaga siya. Parang blessing pa nga na ganoon ang nangyari kasi binigyan ako ng longer time to study his strengths and weaknesses," said Adiwang.

"I believe na pag nanalo ako kay Hexigetu, mas mapapalapit ako sa top five. Hindi madali yung makakalaban natin, pero kailangan ko siyang talunin if I want to be there."

