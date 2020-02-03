Breakout star Lito Adiwang eyes ONE flyweight title fight after quick win

IF anyone's still unaware of who Lito Adiwang is, he just showed everyone why he is billed as the "Thunder Kid."

The Igorot warrior came out like a house on fire and submitted Pongsiri Mitsatit to a kimura lock at the 3:02 mark of round one to prove that he belongs Friday at ONE: Fire and Fury.

It was a sensational performance from the 26-year-old Adiwang in his first fight in the country since 2013.

"Sobrang happy ako," he said. "Na-finish natin at nadeliver natin na walang damage yung gameplan natin. Super happy ako."

Adiwang was quick on the attack, unleashing a ferocious head kick before going on a barrage of strikes against his Thai foe.

Even when Mitsatit tried to take the fight to the ground, the Team Lakay stud showed how good he could be, catching the Thai's right arm before cinching in the kimura.

It was everything the ONE Warrior Series winner could ask for, with him executing his gameplan to a tee en route to his seventh straight victory to rise to an 11-2 win-loss slate.

"Yung lakas, hindi lang ng katawan but yung sharpness ng mindset. Minsan kahit ang lakas natin, kung di ma-follow ng mind yung gameplan, wala rin. Yun ang pinalakas ko, na dapat gusto ko gawin at magagawa ko," he said.

But Adiwang isn't satisfied as he aims to test his mettle against some of the best flyweights the promotion has to offer.

"Ganoon pa rin. I'll keep improving myself, be better than yesterday, and try to give a show and give an exciting fight," he said.

"I want to challenge myself. I don't want to make someone as my stepping stone. I want the top calibers and top champions, that's who I want to test myself against."